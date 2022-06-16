Former Lady Griz guard, Malta native Sophia Stiles transfers to Florida Gulf Coast University

MISSOULA — From the Treasure State to the Sunshine State, Sophia Stiles is headed south to finish her college basketball career.

The former Montana Lady Griz guard announced via social media on Wednesday evening that she is finishing her college basketball career at Florida Gulf Coast University, an NCAA Division I school located in Fort Myers, Florida.

FGCU competes in the Atlantic Sun Conference and has appeared in the last five women's NCAA Tournaments, excluding the canceled 2020 tournament.

"Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. Proverbs 3:5-6," Stiles wrote on Instagram. "#2 is going to Florida 💙💚 #goeags."

Stiles, a Malta native, was one of the most popular Lady Griz players in recent memory thanks to her athletic success and small-town roots. Stiles appeared in 103 career games for the Lady Griz and over the last three seasons was the team's starting point guard. For her career, Stiles scored 943 points, dished 285 assists and grabbed 483 rebounds in her time at UM. In her career she shot at a 41.1% clip from the field and was 26.9% from deep.

In her senior year this past winter, Stiles averaged career-bests in points per game (12.1), assists (4.1) and rebounds (6.1) while shooting 42% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range. Of her many highlights, one included her game-winner over Weber State on Feb. 3. She was named second-team All-Big Sky at the conclusion of the season.

Stiles led Malta High School to a pair of Class B state girls basketball titles and was the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior and senior. Malta's girls basketball program lost just four games in Stiles' entire career as the program played in the state title game every year she was there. She was also a multi-state track and field champion in jumping and hurdle events.

Stiles broke out as a freshman when she joined the Lady Griz in 2017-18 but a knee injury prematurely ended her season. She redshirted the following season before becoming the team's point guard and leader over the latter half of her career.

Stiles is the latest Lady Griz player to find a new landing spot. Fellow Hi-Line athlete in Havre native Kyndall Keller recently transferred to Carroll College in Helena.