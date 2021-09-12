FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Montana plays lights out in home opener, defeats Western Illinois

MISSOULA — No. 4 Montana followed up its big win last weekend over Washington with a dominant performance against Western Illinois, as the Grizzlies beat the Leathernecks 42-7 on Saturday evening at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Cam Humphrey finished the game 20 for 26 for 252 yards and five touchdowns and two interceptions. Humphrey threw touchdowns to Samuel Akem, Mitch Roberts, two to Malik Flowers and another to Erik Barker.

Isiah Childs scored his first touchdown as a Grizzly and carried the ball 14 times for 76 yards, meanwhile recently converted running back Junior Bergen, who came to Montana as a wide receiver, finished with 13 carries for 71 yards.

Roberts reeled in four receptions for 81 yards while Flowers caught three passes for 100 total yards.

Montana's defense again pitched a shutout again as the Grizzlies allowed just 133 total yards against Western Illinois. Montana also racked up five sacks, forced three fumbles and recovered two, and also got an interception from Marcus Welnel. Patrick O'Connell led the Grizzlies with nine total tackles and 2.5 sacks while Joe Babros, Eli Alford and DeAri Todd also racked up sacks for UM.

Western Illinois' lone touchdown came on a pick-6 from Michael Lawson.

For full highlights and reaction from Saturday's game, watch the video above.