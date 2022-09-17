FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Montana blows out Indiana State to finish non-league slate undefeated

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Lucas Johnson threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score as the Montana Grizzlies finished up nonconference play undefeated with a 49-14 win over Indiana State on Saturday in their first road game of the season.

The No. 3 Grizzlies improved to 3-0 while ISU fell to 1-2.

The Griz defense — which allowed just 219 total yards on the day — came up with the game's first score after Patrick O'Connell forced a strip-sack and Kale Edwards returned it for a touchdown.

Johnson finished the game 18 for 30 for 232 yards, and found Cole Grossman, Keelan White and Ryan Simpson for touchdowns in the game. Johnson also scored on a 1-yard scamper to make it 35-7 Grizzlies in the third quarter. For Simpson, it was his first career touchdown at UM while for White it was his first score in a fall game after scoring in one of UM's two spring games in 2021. Grossman's touchdown was his first of the season.

Aaron Fontes led the Grizzlies in receiving with eight catches for 93 yards while Mitch Roberts had four catches for 61 yards and Malik Flowers had three receptions for 60 yards and his first touchdown of the season after Junior Bergen threw a score to him on a trick play in the first quarter.

The Griz offense finished with 406 total yards. Defensively, O'Connell finished with 2.5 sacks while Tyler Flink also had a sack. Robby Hauck finished the game with 11 total tackles, giving him 395 career tackles, just two shy of tying Dante Olson's all-time tackles record of 397 at Montana.

For full highlights of Saturday's game, check out the video above.