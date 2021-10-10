FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 6 Montana grinds out victory over Dixie State

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies bounced back from last week's loss to Eastern Washington with a 31-14 victory over Dixie State on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Redshirt freshman Kris Brown got the nod to start at quarterback in place of injured starter Cam Humphrey, and Brown finished the game 20 for 30 for 241 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Brown kept the ball for two 1-yard rushing scores in the second half and was sacked four times and fumbled it three times as well, losing it twice

Cole Grossman caught five passes for 70 yards and one touchdown, while Junior Bergen also added a rushing touchdown for UM. Xavier Harris carried the ball 29 times for 119 yards to pace the Grizzly running backs.

Montana held Dixie State to just 261 yards on offense and racked up four sacks. Justin Ford grabbed an interception and also forced and recovered a fumble.

For full highlights and reaction from Saturday's game, check out the video above.