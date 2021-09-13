Milestone achieved: Bobby Hauck celebrates 100th win with Montana football

MISSOULA — At the helm of the Grizzlies, head football coach Bobby Hauck has had three national championship appearances, seven straight Big Sky championships, and remains the winningest coach in Montana history.

Saturday's win against Western Illinois marks another milestone as it was his 100th win as the head coach at the University of Montana. Hauck says he has improved as a coach on this journey between wins No. 1-100.

"I think, like anything else, you get better at things, so I have improved dramatically as a coach," Hauck said following Saturday's win.

Hauck coached for seven seasons from 2003-09 before coming back to UM ahead of the 2018 season. Now currently in his 10th full season with the Griz, he attributes his success to the team around him at Montana.

"You know every win that we get, it takes a lot of work by a lot of people," Hauck said. "It is not one guy, it’s a lot of work by a lot of people pouring forth a lot of themselves, their time, their efforts and emotion. I am the figurehead, it is nice to get those accolades, but it’s everybody else."

Hauck says momentum like this is exactly what he had hoped would come out of returning to his alma mater.

"It is in fact, I think I just said that in the locker room. I told them you are back, you did it, they are back," Hauck said. "Everybody's in, everybody's on board, everybody’s having fun, most of all it may be us."

