Photos: Montana Grizzlies hold Pro Day

Eight former Montana Grizzlies tested in a variety of drills in UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5 with NFL scouts in attendance.

_DSC8219.jpg
Samuel Akem catches a pass during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7881.jpg
Samuel Akem tests in the broad jump during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8443.jpg
Samuel Akem runs routes during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8466.jpg
Samuel Akem runs after catching a pass during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8405.jpg
Omar Hicks Onu runs through drills during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8458.jpg
Omar Hicks Onu catches a pass during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8339.jpg
Dylan Cook, left, and Moses Mallory run through drills during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8294.jpg
Moses Mallory runs through drills during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8317.jpg
Dylan Cook runs through drills during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8367.jpg
Kevin Macias punts during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8269.jpg
Matthew O'Donoghue prepares to snap the ball during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8199.jpg
Cam Humphrey throws a pass during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8234.jpg
Cam Humphrey throws a pass during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8181.jpg
Moses Mallory runs through drills during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8150.jpg
Omar Hicks Onu runs through drills during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8109.jpg
Samuel Akem runs through drills during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8135.jpg
Dylan Cook runs through drills during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8088.jpg
NFL scouts in attendance during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8065.jpg
Matthew O'Donoghue runs through drills during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8043.jpg
Moses Mallory runs through drills during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8015.jpg
Dylan Cook runs through drills during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7991.jpg
Samuel Akem runs through drills during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8028.jpg
Omar Hicks Onu runs through drills during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7964.jpg
NFL scouts in attendance during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7955.jpg
Players listen to a scout during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7947.jpg
Matthew O'Donoghue warms up during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7911.jpg
Omar Hicks Onu tests in the broad jump during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7921.jpg
Matthew O'Donoghue tests in the broad jump during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7933.jpg
Current Griz players and coaches watch during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7899.jpg
Dylan Cook tests in the broad jump during the Montana Grizzlies Pro Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

