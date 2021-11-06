Rapid Reaction: No. 10 Montana 35, Northern Colorado 0

GREELEY, Colo. — Quarterback Cam Humphrey threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as No.10/No. 11 Montana won 35-0 over Northern Colorado on Saturday.

The Montana defense held Northern Colorado scoreless. Safety Robby Hauck led the Griz in total tackles with 10, while Jace Lewis, Omar Hicks Onu and Patrick O'Connell each had four solo tackles.

Humphrey, who's been dealing with a leg injury since completed passes to six different receivers in the first quarter alone. Two of Humphrey's touchdowns went to Samuel Akem, who made acrobatic catches and fought through contact to score both times.

TURNING POINT: Humphrey's first touchdown pass to Akem. It was Montana's third score of the day and firmly put the game in UM's hands just before halftime.

STAT OF THE GAME: Zero points for Northern Colorado. The Griz had yet to pitch a shutout in 2021, but holding the Bears off the board put the icing on the cake in Montana's most complete game of the season.

GAME BALLS: Humphrey....despite harboring the redshirt senior had a hand in four of Montana's touchdowns......Griz cornerback Justin Ford....recorded an interception.

WHAT'S NEXT: Montana (7-2) will be on the road for the second week in a row, this time against Northern Arizona.