FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 4 Montana State powers past UC Davis, extends home win streak

BOZEMAN — Montana State quarterback Sean Chambers answered the call.

With Tommy Mellott inactive for Saturday's game due to a concussion sustained in Week 4, Chambers earned his first start with the Bobcats against UC Davis.

The Wyoming transfer had a career night for the Bobcats throwing for 227 yards (13-21) in the air, while also rushing for 209 yards to help lead Montana State to a 41-24 victory over the Aggies.

Chambers' performance on the ground entered him into unchartered waters becoming only the fifth Big Sky Conference quarterback to rush for over 200-yards in a single game.

His longest touchdown came on the Bobcats' second play of their opening drive with Chambers rolling off the right edge and breaking free 78-yards after a pair of blocks from Ravi Alston and Derryk Snell.

Montana State has another home game next Saturday against Idaho State, which is set to kick off at 2 p.m. MT.