Montana State's Jubrile Belo 'hungry' for another Big Sky tourney title

BOZEMAN — Since joining Montana State's program in 2019, senior forward Jubrile Belo has wreaked havoc on the all-time career records list by cementing himself in the top six of five different categories:

#1 in blocked shots (160)

#2 free throws made (507)

#2 in free throw attempts (691)

#5 in rebounding (749)

#6 in career scoring. for MSU (1560 points)

As Belo prepares for his final guaranteed game in a Bobcat uniform, the senior sat down with MTN's Ashley Washburn to discuss his career with Montana State and his motivation heading into Sunday's quarterfinal game.