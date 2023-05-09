Montana State offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright cited for aggravated DUI

BOZEMAN — Montana State offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright was cited for aggravated DUI on Saturday in Gallatin County.

According to charging documents obtained by MTN Sports, Housewright was pulled over at 12:28 a.m. and refused a blood-alcohol test. In the documents, it is alleged that Housewright crashed his vehicle and left the scene — the description of the violation states that a friend of Housewright's drove the crashed vehicle while Housewright drove a different vehicle.

Housewright was subsequently pulled over by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper near the location of Cottonwood and Patterson, according to the documents. Housewright was also cited for failure to give notice of an accident and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage. He has been ordered to appear in Gallatin County Justice Court on or before June 26.

Housewright has been Montana State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2021. MTN Sports has reached out to MSU for comment.

Last Nov. 19, MSU defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza was charged with DUI following the Bobcats' 55-21 victory over Montana. Garza was suspended for Montana State's second-round FCS playoff game against Weber State. He returned for the following week's game against William & Mary.

This story will be updated