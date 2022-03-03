Montana State's Duncan Hamilton and Lucy Corbett selected to compete at NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships

BOZEMAN — (Editor's Note: Montana State Press Release)

Montana State All-Americans Lucy Corbett and Duncan Hamilton have the opportunity to add to their already decorated college resumes as the Bobcat athletes were announced late Tuesday, March 1, as participants for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Both Corbett and Hamilton ranked among the top 16 on the NCAA's performance list in their respective events which qualified them for the indoor meet. The 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships are being held from March 11-12 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala.

Corbett enters the championship as the second ranked women's high jumper in the nation. Her leap of 6 feet, 2.25 inches (1.89m) ranks only behind Texas A&M's Lamara Distin (6-03.50, 1.92m). Corbett's lifetime best clearance is a Montana State program record – both indoors and outdoors – while it also shattered the Big Sky Conference's all-time and championship record marks.

Corbett previously claimed Second Team All-America accolades at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene. She placed 12th at the meet as she cleared 5-11.25 (1.81m).

Hamilton makes his second trip to the NCAA Indoor Championships and his fifth overall appearance at a national championship meet. The Bozeman native finished 16th in the mile at last year's NCAA Indoor Championships. That showing earned him Second Team All-America honors, while his fifth-place finish in the men's steeplechase at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships provided him First Team laurels.

Hamilton set the Montana State program record in the 3,000 during the indoor season and improved it to 7 minutes, 45.40 seconds. He is set to compete in a stacked field of athletes as his time is the 13th seeded mark in the event.

The events both Montana State athletes are slated to compete in are scheduled for Saturday, March 12. The women's high jump will begin at 11:30 a.m. MT and the men's 3,000 starts at approximately 4 p.m. MT. The championships will be streamed on ESPN3 while a re-air of the championship will take place starting at 7:30 p.m. MT on Sunday, March 13, on ESPNU.