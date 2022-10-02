Montana State’s Sean Chambers 'answers the call’ with career performance

BOZEMAN — With Tommy Mellott out for Saturday night's game against UC Davis, that meant Sean Chambers would get the start in Week 5 as the Bobcats returned home for a game under the lights.

Earlier this week head coach Brent Vigen said he had all the confidence in the world that Chambers would be able to step up to the plate, and it's safe to say he did more than just answer the call.

"Right front the start on the second play of the game he goes about 80, and you could tell he was feeling very comfortable," Vigen said.

Comfortable is one way to put it.

In the Bobcats' 41-24 win over UC Davis Saturday night, Chambers entered a league of his own passing for more than 200 yards (227), while also accounting for more than 200 on the ground (209) becoming the first ever Bobcat to do so in program history.

“I don’t know just tonight felt different," the junior quarterback smiled. "Tonight felt like I was in complete control, and it felt like the game was moving slow, which quite frankly that’s never happened for me in my career, and it just felt like everything was happening the way we wanted it to.”

Saturday’s career performance forced movement in both the conference and national leaderboards.

On the ground, his 209 display now makes him the Big Skys rushing leader (548 yards) surpassing UC Davis’ Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. who was the preseason’s offensive MVP.

Additionally, with his three trips to the endzone, Chambers is now officially the lone leader in the FCS with 12 rushing touchdowns and tied for first in all of college football with Denison RB Trey Fabrocini (Division III).

“I just have to give credit to the supporting cast," Chambers stated. "The quarterbacks, Tommy [Mellott]. He helped me even though he’s battling with a concussion right now, but that didn’t stop him from helping me even tonight and all throughout the week helping me prepare.”

Chambers shared that Mellott was on a headset Saturday night helping him from the sideline – a quarterback collaboration rather than competition Bobcat fans will continue to see as the season rolls on.

“We’ll get Tommy back and we’ll be able to utilize both again, but he answered the call today," Vigen said. "I knew he could, and more importantly, he just went out and did it.”

It’s unclear if Mellott will return for next’s Saturday’s game against Idaho State, but whether he’s suited up or on the sidelines, the Bobcats will continue to utilize a two-quarterback system.