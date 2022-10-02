Rapid reaction: No. 4 Montana State 41, UC Davis 24

BOZEMAN – Sean Chambers did nothing to slow his amazing touchdown pace Saturday night, as the transfer quarterback from Wyoming accounted for five more scores in Montana State’s 41-24 victory over UC Davis at Bobcat Stadium.

Making his first start for MSU, Chambers scored the game’s first touchdown on a 78-yard run in the first quarter, and ripped off a 65-yard TD scamper as the Cats took a 38-24 lead in the third. In between Chambers had a 3-yard touchdown run, and also threw a 29-yard scoring pass to Clevan Thomas. He also hit Willie Patterson for a TD pass.

Chambers now has 17 total touchdowns this season, with 12 of those coming on the ground.

With the victory, the Bobcats extended their home winning streak to 15 games, the longest active streak in the FCS.

Turning point: UC Davis surprised the Bobcats with a fake punt in the second quarter, and the snap to up-back Justin Poerio produced a 25-yard gain and a first down. But on the next play MSU’s James Campbell intercepted Aggies QB Miles Hastings at the 9-yard line.

The Bobcats then marched 91 yards, capped by an 18-yard touchdown throw from Chambers to Patterson, and at that point the Bobcats had a 21-10 lead with 4:33 left before halftime.

Stat of the game: Chambers was a one-man wrecking crew. Of the Bobcats’ 552 total yards, Chambers accounted for 430 of them (203 rushing, 227 passing). The Bobcats rushed for 325 yards as a team.

Bobcat game balls: QB Sean Chambers (offense). This one’s a no-brainer. Chambers, taking over full-time at QB following last week’s injury to Tommy Mellott, was unstoppable in his first MSU start, as his yard and touchdown totals attested.

LB Danny Uluilakepa (defense). Uluilakepa finished with 10 tackles (5 solo, 2.5 for loss), and did the job of tracking standout UC Davis running back Ulonzo Gilliam. Uluilakepa stopped Gilliam on five different occasions.

KR Marqui Johnson (special teams). Johnson continues to be a weapon in the return game. Johnson returned two kicks on Saturday for 99 yards with a long of 67.

Up next: The Bobcats, now 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big Sky, will play in front of their home fans for the second straight week next Saturday when they host Idaho State for a 2 p.m. kickoff in Bozeman. The Cats will try to extend their home winning streak to 16 games which would tie a school record.

