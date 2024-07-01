Billings native Christina Aragon finishes 10th in 1,500 final at U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Billings Senior alum Christina Aragon placed 10th in the final of the women's 1,500-meter run Sunday at the U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field.

Aragon, who qualified for the final by running a personal-best time of 4:05.36 in the semifinals on Friday, settled in toward the back of the pack early in the race, staying just off the pace of the leaders. But a blazing fast group of eight runners eventually started to separate over the final 700 meters.

Nikki Hiltz, running for Lululemon, moved from fourth to first over the final 300 meters to win the race in a meet-record and personal-best time of 3:55.33 and secure a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Hiltz will be joined at the Olympics by second-place Emily Mackay (3:55.90) and third-place Elle St. Pierre (3:55.99).

The top eight finishers all broke the 4-minute mark and set personal-fastest times.

Aragon, who now runs for the Nike/Bowerman Track Club after completing her college career at Stanford, crossed the line in 4:06.54.

The U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials concluded Sunday.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are July 26 through Aug. 11.