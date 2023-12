HELENA — Bozeman Gallatin went on the road Saturday to defeat Helena Capital 50-40 in a non-league Class AA girls basketball game.

The game was tight throughout, but the Raptors held the lead for most of the night. They were able to pull away in the fourth quarter. The Raptors had a slim lead midway through the fourth but held Capital to four points the rest of the game while scoring double digits during that time to run away with the victory.