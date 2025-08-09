Breaking barriers: Jen Pawol becomes first female umpire in MLB history

In Game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday between the Braves and Marlins, Jen Pawol became the first woman to ever umpire an MLB regular season game.

She was the first base umpire for Saturday's game. She'll work Game 2 at third base before closing out the weekend on Sunday as the home plate umpire.

Pawol was previously called up to the MLB level to officiate spring training games in 2024 and was selected among 21 minor league umpires to work spring training games in 2025.

Like the players on the field, Pawol climbed the ranks of the minor leagues.

She umpired her first professional game in 2016 when she was assigned to the Gulf Coast Rookie League. Like many players who ascend to the big leagues, Pawol climbed the ranks of the minor leagues before receiving her MLB call-up this week.

Pawol told MLB.com that she expected about 30 friends and family to attend Saturday's game.

“I'm aware of the gravity. I'm aware of the magnitude,” Pawol told MLB.com. “I believe that I'm going to be a very good steward and representative for young girls and women, and boys and men, that this is possible.” Pawol was just the seventh female to ever call a minor league game. At the time of her hiring in 2016, there had not been a female umpire in minor league baseball since 2007.

Among the top five major men's team sports leagues in the United States, three have had female officials. The NBA first hired Dee Kantner and Violet Palmer in 1997. There are now nine active female referees in the NBA, according to the union. In 2015, Sarah Thomas became the NFL’s first female referee, and in 2020, Tori Penso became MLS’ first full-time female referee.