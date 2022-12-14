Capital Bruins wrestling nabs Helena crosstown dual win

HELENA — Tuesday, the Helena High Bengals hosted the Capital High Bruins in the Bengals’ first home dual of the 2022-23 season. The visiting the Bruin boys took the win 51-24, winning eight of 12 bouts, thirteen with the Bengals' forfeit at the 170 weight class. The Bruin girls also won the night, 6-0.

Capital's Talon Marsh (285), Tuff Adams (205), Dylan Graham (182), Connor Kovick (160), Cole Wines (145), Ayden Smelko (132) and Cashton Spolar (120) all won their bouts.

Helena High's Ian Mehrens (152), JT Gehring (138), Connor Lamping (126), and Caleb O'Shea won their bouts.

The sole varsity girls bout was won by Capital's Bryton Kipp who pinned Helena's Rylee Murgel.

Both Helena High and Capital will spend their weekend in Great Falls at the CMR Holiday Invitational.

