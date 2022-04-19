Capital High Boys Basketball Championship Team getting celebratory firetruck ride Thursday

HELENA — The 2021-2022 State AA Boys Basketball championships, the Capital High Bruins, are being honored Thursday with a celebratory firetruck ride.

The Bruins beats the Bozeman Hawks 62-48 last month to claim the state championship title.

The team and coaches will board the truck at 3:45 p.m. at Capital High and proceed as follows:

South down North Benton Avenue to Neill Avenue

Southeast on Neill Avenue past Hill Park and Women’s Park

South on North Last Chance Gulch

Northwest on West Sixth Avenue to South Park Avenue

North on South Park Avenue to Hauser Boulevard

West on Hauser Boulevard to Henderson Street

North on Henderson Street to return to Capital High

The last fire truck ride was pre-COVID for the Capital High Volleyball Team, which won state championships in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The Helena Fire Department worked with Helena Public Schools Activities Administrator Tim McMahon to coordinate the event.

“The district is grateful for the efforts of the Fire Department and the City of Helena to bring back this exciting tradition for our student athletes,” said McMahon. “It means the world to our athletes to be recognized and celebrated by our community. Please come out on Thursday to give a wave and a cheer to our Capital High Boys Basketball State Champs!”