Carroll College football announces 2024 signing class

(Editor's note: Carroll College news release)

HELENA — With the 2024 National Signing Day in full swing, the Carroll football program has announced its initial 2024 recruiting class.

The Fighting Saints have once again reloaded the program with an impressive group of prep talent and some impact transfers as the pursuit for conference title No. 46 is underway.

The 2024 class features 29 high-school signees, as well as three transfers that are already enrolled and on campus.

Leaving no stone unturned, the 2024 class cast a wide national net, with players from seven different states (Montana, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Texas) descending upon Helena this coming fall.

Idaho is the most represented state in the class, with 10 incoming players, followed closely with nine Montana products. Four players from Utah, a budding pipeline, are Carroll bound, while the Saints also added three players each from Colorado, Oregon, and Washington.

As has been the case for the entirety of the program, an emphasis was placed on finding high-character, high-academic individuals, as evidenced by the 27 team captains, and average cumulative GPA of 3.62.

The incoming group excels not only on the gridiron but features a wide athletic range with 28 different players having lettered in multiple sports at the high school level.

The Carroll coaching staff and Montana Radio Company's Stewart Davis will provide more insight into each of the incoming 32 players, a recap of the 2023 season and a glimpse into the preparations for the 2024 season at the 2024 Signing Day Radio Show at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Lewis & Clark Brewing Taproom.

The following is a full breakdown on the 2024 class.

By Position: Offense: QB: 2, RB:1, WR:3, TE:2, OL:6

Defense: DL: 4, Rock: 2, LB: 1, Stud:1, DB:6

Specialists: P: 1

Isaiah Allen / Lehi, Utah / Lehi HS / DB 5-8, 160

Allen was a three-year varsity letter winner, first team all-city, and honorable mention 6A all-state performer at Lehi. He was a member of the 2021 and 2022 Utah 6A state championship teams. He was a two-year letter winner in track and a member of the state-placing 4x100 relay team. Isaiah is the son of Leisl and Cam Allen and has three sisters (Rylie, Lindyn, Kali) and two brothers (Wyatt, Tate). He plans to pursue a degree in Health Sciences.

Allen on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because of the atmosphere on campus, the brotherhood on the team, and the great support it gets from Helena.”

Kael Barnes / Great Falls, Mont. / Charles M. Russell HS / OL, 6-5, 230 (CAY-le, BARNES)

Barnes was a team captain, two-year varsity letter winner and a two-time honorable mention all-state selection at CMR. He was a two-year varsity letter winner in basketball and a member of the lacrosse team that played for the Montana state championship. Off the field, Barnes was a four-year member of the honor roll and a member of the National Honor Society. Kael is the son of Stacy and Jake Barnes and has one sister (Emmalee) and one brother (Keegan). He plans to pursue a degree in Education.

Barnes on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because of the top-of-the-line education, great coaching staff, and great atmosphere on the team and on campus.”

Jermauri Blake-Flournoy / Humble, Tex. / Humble HS / DB 6-1, 165

Blake-Flournoy was a team captain, varsity letter winner and cornerback of the year in 2023 at Humble. He was a three-year varsity letter winner, two-time all-district selection, and offensive MVP in basketball. Off the field, Blake-Flournoy was a member Academic All-State selection and a member of the National Honor Society. Jermauri is the son of Sharon Flournoy and has one sister (Mia) and two brothers (Jermarcus, Jayden). He plans to pursue a degree in Health Sciences.

Blake-Flournoy on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because it gave me the best opportunity to find success in the classroom and on the field. I know that the coaches, players, campus, and community are in my corner.”

Ashton Brown / West Yellowstone, Mont. / West, Yellowstone / WR, 6-3, 160

Brown was a team captain, an all-conference and all-state performer in 2023 at West Yellowstone. He was selected to play in the Montana 6-Man All-Star Game. Off the field, Brown was a member of the honor roll. Ashton is the son of Ching and Shawn and has one brother (Tyson). He plans to pursue a degree in computer science.

Brown on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because of the opportunity to develop into a better person and a better player. I am excited to reach my football goals, get a great degree and pursue my faith.”

Brody Call / Boise, Idaho / Capital HS / DB, 6-0, 185

Call was a team captain, three-year varsity letter winner, and first team all-state wide receiver at Capital. He was a two time all-conference selection at wide receiver and defensive back, and two-time team MVP. He was a three-year varsity letter winner in tennis, and a varsity letter winner in basketball, wrestling, and track. Off the field, Call was a member of the honor roll. Brody is the son of Shannon Rush-Call and Lawrence Call and has two brothers (Wyatt, Nolan). He plans to pursue a degree in Business.

Call on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because of the bond that the players have to each other and to the coaches. I know I can contribute and help our team succeed. I am excited to get a high level education that will help me succeed for the rest of my life.”

Cooper Collins / Great Falls, Mont./ Great Falls HS / Rock, 6-2, 210

Collins was a team captain, three-year varsity letter winner, and two time all-state selection at Great Falls. He was a two-time all-conference selection, led AA in sacks in 2023, and was named Electric City MVP. He was a three-year varsity letter winner in basketball and a four-year varsity letter winner in track. Off the field, Collins was a four-time academic all-state selection and a four-year member of the honor roll. Cooper is the son of Dawn and Jay Collins and has two brothers (Jordan, Kyle). He plans to pursue a degree in health sciences.

Collins on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because of the family atmosphere on campus and on the team. I love the town of Helena and I love the outdoors!”

Ryan Fehr / Enumclaw, Wash. / Enumclaw HS / OL, 5-11, 275

Fehr was a team captain, three-year varsity letter winner, and first team all-state performer at Enumclaw. He was a three-time first team all-conference selection, and helped lead Enumclaw to back-to-back league championships and state semi-finals appearances. Off the field, Fehr was a member of the National Honor Society. Ryan is the son of Kari and Randy Fehr and has one sister (Emma). He plans to pursue a degree in Health Sciences.

Fehr on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because of the culture on campus and within the football program. I love the rich tradition of the football program, and love how the community supports Carroll.”

Bridger Fleming / St. George, Utah / Desert Hills HS / DL, 6-1, 240 (BRIDGE-er FLEM-ming)

Fleming was a two time all-region and 2023 first team all-state defensive lineman at Desert Hills. He was a 2023 Thor Award winner and a member of the 2022 Utah 4A state champions. He was a two-time team captain and two-time state qualifier in wrestling, finishing 5th at state as a junior. Off the field, Fleming was a four-year member of the high honor roll and the Desert Hills Shield Award recipient. Bridger is the son of Karina and Patrick Fleming. He plans to pursue a degree in Business.

Fleming on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because I am excited about what Carroll offers me both athletically and academically. It has been my dream since a young age. After visiting campus, it felt like family.”

Jack Fluegge / Wenatchee, Wash. / Wenatchee HS / Rock, 6-4, 230

Fluegge was a team captain, two-year varsity letter winner and a second team all-conference selection at Wenatchee. He was a team captain, state placer, and regional champion in wrestling. Off the field, Fluegge was a state champion for academics. Jack is the son of Heidi and Matthew Fluegge and has three brothers (Ben, Luke, Gibson). He plans to pursue a degree in Business.

Fluegge on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because of the people I met on the team and on campus.”

Garrett Freeman / Boise, Idaho / Mountain View HS / DB, 5-11, 170

Freeman was a two-year varsity letter winner at Mountain View. He was a member of the 2023 State track team. Off the field, Freeman was a two-time SIC all-academic selection. Garrett is the son of Loreesa and J.R.Freeman and has one brother (Trey). He plans to pursue a degree in Pre-Dentistry.

Freeman on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because of the opportunity it gives me to succeed on the field and in the classroom.”

Alex Hausmann / Kalispell, Mont. / Glacier HS / DB, 6-0, 175

Hausmann was a team captain, three-year varsity letter winner, and first team all-state defensive back at Glacier. He was a member of the 2023 Western AA Championship team. He was an all-state punt returner, and team High Point Letter Winner and Wolf Award Winner. He was a four-time letter winner, all-conference, and a state placer in track and field and a letter winner in basketball. Off the field, Hausmann was a member of the National Honor Society, a member of the honor roll, and a three-time academic all-state selection. Alex is the son of Jenn and Josh Hausmann and has one brother (Tyler). He plans to pursue a degree in Business and Marketing.

Hausmann on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because I loved everything about the experience at Carroll and what being a Saint does for your future. I loved the coaches, players, and professors, and know that Carroll is the best place for me to succeed.”

TJ Hickmon / Twin Falls, Idaho / Twin Falls HS / OL, 6-2, 265

Hickmon was a team captain, four-year varsity letter winner, and four-year all-conference offensive lineman at Twin Falls. He was also a four-year all-conference selection at defensive line. He was a three-year all-state selection in Track and Field. TJ is the son of Angela Wells and Tim Hickmon and has one sister (Kayla) and three brothers (Carson, Bryan, Trevor). He plans to pursue a degree in business.

Hickmon on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because as soon as I stepped on campus I loved it here. The coaches and team were awesome, and I loved my time in the Helena community. I am excited to be a Saint!”

Sam Keen / Springfield, Ore. / Springfield HS / OL, 6-3, 290

Keen was a team captain, four-year varsity letter winner, and two-time first team all-state selection at offensive line. He was a two time all-conference and all-state selection on defensive line, earning league defensive player of the year honors, and was a two-time Les Schwab Bowl selection. He was a two-year letter winner in track and field. Sam is the son of Sheila and Zane Keen and has one sister (Katie) and one brother (Matthew). He plans to pursue a degree in Business and Finance.

Keen on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because Carroll has an incredible record and history of success. When I met the players and coaches, I saw myself fitting in and being a part of the incredible culture on the team and on campus.”

Grayson Keyes / Twin Falls, Idaho / Twin Falls HS / Stud / 5-9, 180

Keyes was a team captain, three-year varsity letter winner, and Great Basin Conference Player of the Year at Twin Falls. He was a member of the 2023 Great Basin Conference Championship team. He was a two-year varsity letter winner in track and field and a varsity letter winner in wrestling. Off the field, Keyes was a member of the National Honor Society. Grayson is the son of Jamie and Ted Keyes. He plans to pursue a dual major in Business and Pre-Law.

Keyes on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because of the strong academics, strong tradition within the football program, and the community of Helena. It felt like home.”

Matthew Lee / Eagle, Colo. / Eagle Valley HS / Colorado School of Mines / DB, 6-0, 180

Lee comes to Carroll from the Colorado School of Mines. Prior to Mines, Lee was a team captain, three-year varsity letter winner, all-conference receiver and all-state safety at Eagle Valley. He was a varsity letter winner in lacrosse and a National Champion in mixed martial arts. Off the field, Lee was a four year member of the National Honor Society. Matthew is the son of James Lee and has one sister (Savanna) and one brother (Joseph). He plans to pursue a degree in Business.

Lee on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because of the outstanding education and the opportunity to become a better person.”

John McDonald / Helena, Mont. / Capital HS / P, 6-0, 205

Mcdonald was a two-year letter winner and an all conference and all state performer at punter and defensive line for Capital. He was a member of the 2022 Montana AA State Championship team. Off the field, McDonald was named academic all-state and was a member of the honor roll. John is the son of Kristin and Kevin McDonald. He plans to pursue a degree in Environmental Science.

McDonald on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because it felt the most like home. I could tell they are invested in you as both a person and as a player. The coaches, faculty, and staff were very welcoming and made Carroll the best place to continue my education and football career.”

Tavan McMaster / Boulder, Mont. / Jefferson County HS / OL, 6-4, 285

McMaster was a team captain, three-year varsity letter winner, and two-time all-state selection at Jefferson County. He was a member of the team that made three straight semifinal appearances in football. He was a four-year varsity letter winner in track, earning all-state honors in both discus and shot put. Off the field, McMaster was a member of the National Honor Society and a four-time member of the high honor roll. Tavan is the son of Mandy and Jeff McMaster and has one sister (Aubrey) and one brother (Trent). He plans to pursue a degree in Civil Engineering.

McMaster on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because of the great people and great education. It’s a great football school, and the players and coaches are amazing.”

Calvin Mikkelsen / Nine Mile Falls, Wash. / Lakeside HS / QB, 6-2, 225

Mikkelsen was a team captain, four-year varsity letter winner, and first team all-state performer at Lakeside. He was league MVP at quarterback and first team all-league performer at linebacker, helping lead his team to an appearance in the state championship game. He was a four-year varsity letter winner in basketball and track and field, earning three all-conference selections in basketball. Off the field, Mikkelsen was a member of the National Honor Society, a member of the high honor roll, and Lakeside’s Spokane Scholar. Calvin is the son of Emily and Mac Mikkelsen and has two sisters (Lexi and Olivia). He plans to pursue a degree in Civil Engineering.

Mikkelsen on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because of the family atmosphere and the winning culture of the football program. The players and coaches are dedicated to excellence. I am excited for the opportunity to be a part of Carroll College.”

Peter Minnaert / Boise, Idaho / Bishop Kelly HS / RB, 5-11, 200

Minnaert was a team captain, 4A Idaho player of the year, and Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year at Bishop Kelly. He was a three-year varsity letter winner and won the 2023 Idaho 4A state football championship. He was a member of the 2023 Idaho 4A Track and Field state championship team. Off the field, Minnaert is a member of the National Honor Society. Peter is the son of Peggy and Dan Minnaert and has two sisters (Ellie, Maddie) and one brother (Evan). He plans to pursue a degree in Pre-Med Studies.

Minnaert on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because Carroll felt like home the moment I stepped on campus. I immediately fell in love with the campus and Helena. The culture around the team and campus is something I wanted to be a part of from day one.”

Tanner Moriarty / Meridian, Idaho / Mountain View HS / LB, 6-0, 215

Moriarty was a three-year varsity letter winner, first team all-conference linebacker, and 2023 linebacker MVP at Mountain View. He was a member of the 2021 conference championship team. Off the field, Moriarty was a three-time academic all-conference selection. Tanner is the son of Mindy and James Moriarty. He plans to pursue a degree in Anthrozoology.

Moriarty on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because it has a great culture in all aspects of the college. The team has a great bond, the coaches are great, the fans are incredible, and the school has awesome professors that do incredible things for their students. I could not imagine a better place for my future.”

Kortlan Nelson / Ouray, Colo. / Montrose HS / DL, 6-0, 230

Nelson was a team captain, three-year varsity letter winner and first team all-state defensive lineman at Montrose. He was a three-time league champion, two-time state semifinalist, league MVP and selected to the Colorado All-State game. He was a three-year letter winner in baseball and two-year letter winner in basketball. Off the field, Nelson was a member of the Principal’s Honor Roll and earned the Presidential Award for Educational Excellence. Kortlan is the son of Evelyn and Kenneth Nelson and has two sisters (Estes, Everlea) and two brothers (Keden, Keaton). He plans to pursue a degree in sociology.

Nelson on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because the culture and atmosphere on campus made me feel at home. I love the history of success at Carroll on the field and in the classroom, and I know that being a Fighting Saint will make me a better football player and a better man.”

Jacob Nemecek / Salem, Ore. / South Salem HS / DB, 6-4, 195

Nemecek was a two-year varsity letter winner and an all state defensive back at South Salem. He was a first team all-conference selection at wide receiver and defensive back, and helped lead South Salem to a league championship in 2023. He was a two-year varsity letter winner in basketball. Off the field, Nemecek was a member of the honor roll. Jacob is the son of Molly and Jeff Nemecek and has one sister (Josie) and two brothers (Caleb, Daniel). He plans to pursue a degree in Health Sciences.

Nemecek on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because I love the history and tradition of the football program and of the school. The coaches and players made me feel wanted, and Carroll is a great fit for me both for school and football.”

Maxxton Ray / Lewistown, Mont. / Fergus County HS / WR, 6-3, 180

Ray was a team captain, three-year varsity letter winner, and two-time all-state wide receiver at Fergus County. He was an all-conference performer at defensive back and returner, and a 2022 Montana Class A state champion. He was an all-conference performer, two-time conference champion and 2023 Montana Class A state champion in basketball. Off the field, Ray was a three-time academic all-state performer and a member of the honor roll. Maxxton is the son of Laurie and Morey Ray and two sisters (Morgan, Marissa). He plans to pursue a degree in Health Sciences.

Ray on why chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because it offered everything that I wanted in a college. The school, community, coaches, and players are all top tier.”

Robert Reed / Pocatello, Idaho / Pocatello HS / Rock, 6-3, 215

Reed was a team captain, three-year letter winner, and a first team all-conference defensive end at Pocatello. He was an all-conference tight end, conference champion, and a member of the 2023 Idaho 4A third place team. He was an all-conference performer in track. Off the field, Reed was a member of the honor roll. Robert is the son of Martin Reed and has two sisters (Lucy, Bailie). He plans to pursue a degree in Pre-Med studies.

Reed on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because I am excited for the challenge in the classroom and on the field. The players, coaches and professors took me off my feet. Carroll has an outstanding history of athletic and academic success that I am proud to represent.”

Ethan Triplett / Belt, Mont. / Belt HS / WR, 6-1, 175

Triplett was a team captain, four-year varsity letter winner, three time all-conference and two-time all-state selection at Belt. He was a member of the 2022 state championship team for football and a member of divisional championship teams in basketball and track. He was a two-time all-state selection in track and field. Off the field, he was a two-time member of the academic all-state team. Ethan is the son of Corrie and Matt Triplett and has one sister (Ruth) and one brother (Teaghan). He plans to pursue a degree in Business Management.

Triplett on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because I have always dreamed of following my father and grandfathers’ footsteps to play for the Saints. The coaches and team have been very welcoming and supportive. Helena is a great place to be, and I can’t wait to play in Nelson Stadium.”

Kody Walk / Boise, Idaho / Capital HS / University of Idaho / TE, 6-5, 230

Walk was a team captain, first team all-state tight end and defensive end, and SIC player of the year at Capital. Off the field, Walk was a member of the all-academic team. Kody is the son of Amy and Gary walk and has one brother (Jake). He plans to pursue a degree in Business Marketing and Management.

Walk on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because it is an outstanding school with an outstanding football program. I am grateful for the opportunity to play football at Carroll and be a part of the campus community. Go Saints!”

Rocky Shields / Denver, Colo. / Columbine HS / Washington State University/ DL, 6-3, 285

Shields comes to Carroll from Washington State University. Prior to Washington State, he was a team captain, three time all-conference, and two-time all-state performer at Columbine. He was a member of the 2023 All-Colorado team. Off the field, Shields was a three-time member of the Academic Honor Roll. Rocky is the son of Ron Shields and has four sisters (Rylie, Alexa, Taylor, Christa). He plans to pursue a degree in Business.

Shields on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because I loved the coaching staff and players. Everyone on campus was very welcoming, and you can tell that they value relationships.”

Rayce Walker-Adams / Salt Lake City, Utah / West HS / DB, 5-10, 185

Walker-Adams was team captain, a three-year varsity letter winner, and an all-region selection at West. He helped lead West to the Region 6 Championship in 2023. He was a three-year varsity letter winner in track and field. Off the field, Walker-Adams was a member of the high honor roll. Rayce is the son of Heather Walker and Cody Adams. He plans to pursue a degree in Business Finance.

Walker-Adams on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because of the support the coaches, faculty, and staff give us. You can tell Carroll and Helena are all one big family!”

Carter Warnick / Billings, Mont. / Billings West HS / DL, 6-4, 260

Warnick returns to Carroll after serving a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 2022, he was a team captain, three-year varsity letter winner, second team all-state offensive lineman, and first team all-state defensive lineman at Billings West. He was named defensive lineman of the year and Billings West Teammate of the Year Award winner. He was a two-time varsity letter winner in basketball and track and field. He was named an alternate to the 2022 Montana East-West Shrine Game. Off the field, Warnick was a member of the honor roll. Carter is the son of Natalie and Matt Warnick and has two sisters (Emma, Abigail) and one brother (Collin). He plans to pursue a Pre-Med degree.

Warnick on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because of the atmosphere on campus, around the team, and in Helena. It is the place I want to be.”

Ty Wilkinson / Pocatello, Idaho / Pocatello HS / TE, 6-5, 220

Wilkinson was a team captain, four-year varsity letter winner and four-time all-conference tight end at Pocatello. He was a conference champion in football and a first team all-conference selection in basketball. Off the field, Wilkinson was a member of the High Honor Roll. Ty is the son of Shellie Kelly and Brandon Wilkinson and has two sisters (Emmie, Kash). He plans to pursue a degree in Business.

Wilkinson on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because it felt like home. I love the players, coaches, fans and atmosphere.”

Nate Williams / Springfield, Ore. / Springfield HS / OL, 6-5, 255

Williams was a team captain, three-time varsity letter winner, and two-time lineman of the year at Springfield. He was a two-time first team all-league selection, and helped lead his team to the playoffs as a junior and senior. He was a varsity letter winner in wrestling. Off the field, Williams was a member of the honor roll. Nate is the son of Jeromy Williams. He plans to pursue a degree in Business.

Williams on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because I really like the atmosphere on campus and in the community. It’s a community that helps people succeed. I loved the football program at Carroll and can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Conner Willis / Twin Falls, Idaho / Canyon Ridge HS / QB, 6-3, 200

Willis was a team captain, three-year varsity letter winner, and three-time all-conference selection at quarterback for Canyon Ridge. He led his team to consecutive playoff appearances as a junior and senior. He was a three-year varsity letter winner in track and field and an all-conference selection in basketball. Off the field, Willis was a member of the honor roll. Conner is the son of Nellie and Justin Willis and has one sister (Kolbie). He plans on pursuing a degree in Health Sciences.

Willis on why he chose Carroll College: “I chose Carroll College because of the exceptional academics, amazing coaching staff, and rich football tradition. I love the town of Helena and how they support the college!”