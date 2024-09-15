Carroll fends off late Rocky comeback attempt to secure first win of season

HELENA — Carroll College quarterback Jack Prka led all players in passing and rushing yards as the Fighting Saints held off Rocky Mountain College 16-13 in Frontier Conference football Saturday at Nelson Stadium.

Carroll defensive back Gunner Giulio secured the Saints’ win with a tip-drill interception inside the two-minute mark of the fourth quarter.

The Battlin’ Bears trailed 13-0 at the half, but battled back to tie the game at 13 with under four minutes to play. The tying touchdown came as quarterback Graedyn Buell connected with wideout Joseph Dwyer in the back of the end zone.

Carroll answered Rocky’s touchdown drive with a scoring drive of its own. A Spencer Berger field goal put the Saints up 16-13 with under two minutes to play — and about 30 seconds of game time before Giulio’s fateful interception.

Carroll will look to improve to 2-1 when the Saints host Simpson (Calif.) on Saturday. The Battlin’ Bears, however, will look to regroup during their bye week.

