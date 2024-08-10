Carroll men's soccer builds toward another successful season

HELENA — Less than two years into his tenure as head coach of Carroll College’s men’s soccer program, Austin Shick has already built a winner.

Last season didn’t just mark Schick’s first year leading the Fighting Saints, but it also marked arguably Carroll’s most successful season in program history.

“Maybe we’re a year ahead, so to speak,” said Shick. “But we always knew that we would get to this point. We just kind of fast forwarded a little bit more, and we have a real chance at it this year.”

During the 2023 season, Carroll made its conference’s playoffs for the first time in five years. The Saints posted an overall record of 8-4-4.

“We have the mindset now that we can achieve big things,” said sophomore midfielder Sam Loughton. “Last year it was a bit optimistic. We didn’t know — it was a new team, new coach — we didn’t know how well we we’re going to do. This year, everyone on that team believes we can do just as well. We can achieve big things.”

The increased confidence now shared by Carroll’s players correlates with increased expectations. The Saints were picked to finish fourth of fourteen teams in the Cascade Conference’s annual preseasonpoll.

“The work really started last year after the season ended,” said senior midfielder Michal Mozjis. “We had about a month off and then, since January, we’ve been practicing — 6 a.m.s, weight lifting, two-a-day practices.”

And Shick said his players’ dedication has paid off.

“If you compare it to last year of this process, we’re worlds ahead,” said Shick. “(Last year) we had to revert back to so many basics. And this year, we’re teaching things that we were talking about at the end of the season.”

Carroll’s season unofficially begins at 1 p.m. Friday when it scrimmages North Idaho College in Nelson Stadium.

