Carroll QB Jack Prka readies for MSU-Northern: 'I've got to keep working on myself'

HELENA — The Carroll College football program is headed to Havre to take on MSU-Northern on Saturday. The Saints are currently on a nine-game winning streak against Northern, and they're looking to make it 10.

Last week, the Saints went head-to-head with the Frontier Conference’s sole undefeated team, the College of Idaho. That game ended in a 31-20 loss for the Saints.

But there were some positives as sophomore QB Jack Prka had his season high in passing touchdowns with three.

“I want to win, you know, that's all I really care about. I was proud of some of the guys. I got Chris Akulschin his first touchdown pass he had two on the day. So, that's pretty special. I wish — it would have been a lot better if we had one to celebrate that afterwards. But, you know, we just got to keep grinding and looking forward to Northern,” Prka said.

The freshman with now two touchdowns under his belt may be a new likely target for Prka.

“Chris. He's a hell of a player. I love that kid. He's awesome. He's an even better dude, too. You know, I'm really looking forward to our future with him, to my future with him,” the QB said.

Prka was sacked nine times last week, but is putting the pressure on himself to make the changes this week for Northern.

“I have full faith in our O-line, our team is amazing, you know, I've just got to keep working on myself and, like coach Purcell said, improving my pocket mobility, scrambling around making like one little shift to the left or one little shift to the right and making the throw or throwing it away," he said. "Because you know, as a quarterback, sometimes a play is not going to be there, and they're going to have to throw it away. Don't make a bad play worse, you know?”

And though MSU-Northern is 0-5 on the season, and unable to score more than six points in a single game, the Saints are planning to tend to business as usual.

“Just like we would anybody else, you know, if they're playing 5-0, or 0-5, it doesn't really matter, we have to get better, we have to improve,” head coach Troy Purcell said.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Tilleman Field.

