Class A roundup: Laurel rolls past Hardin

Laurel 42, Hardin 0

LAUREL-- The Laurel Locomotives ran their record to 4-0 Friday night as they cruised past Hardin 42-0 on Homecoming.

Kyson Moran threw touchdowns to three different receivers in the first half, while Beau Dantic ran for two first-half TD's as the Locos jumped out to a 34-0 lead at the break. Most of the starters were replaced at halftime.

Laurel heads nine miles east next week to take on rival Billings Central, Friday at 7:00 p.m. The Locomotives beat Central 34-0 in last year's State A title game.

Butte Central 44, Corvallis 0

BUTTE-- Butte Central scored on its opening drive and never let up as the Maroons shutout Corvallis 44-0 to improve to 2-3 and drop the Blue Devils to 0-5. The victory was also the 200th for head coach Don Peoples Jr.

Konnor Pochervina scored on a 1-yard plunge on Central's first drive and Luke Garrison found the endzone on a 5-yard quarterback keeper early in the second quarter for the first touchdowns of what turned into a rout, with Central leading 27-0 by halftime. Corvallis was held without a first down in the first half.

Central hosts Dillon next week while Corvallis welcomes Stevensville.

Class A scores

Billings Central 54, Livingston 0

Browning 34, Ronan 32

Dillon 27, Frenchtown 21

Hamilton 49, Stevensville 12

Lewistown 37, Sidney 7

Miles City 40, Havre 0

Polson 49, Libby 14

Whitefish 44, East Helena 8