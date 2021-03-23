Governor's Cup slated to return with some in-person events

HELENA — The Governor’s Cup will return in 2021 per a press release from Governor’s Cup race director Bryan Haines.

The race was canceled for the first time in its near 50-year existence last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The long-standing race held in Helena will feature a 5K, a half marathon and a full marathon starting on June 12.

While there will be no race for the 10k, there will be a virtual option available for that race, as well as the 5K, the half marathon, and the full marathon. The Marathon Relay, Mile Fun Run and Kids Marathon Final Mile will not be held this year, and the Kids Marathon training program was also cut from this year’s event.

Runners, race officials and volunteers will need to wear masks to attend the event. Race participants are permitted to remove their masks once they start their race but will be asked to put them back on when they finish the race.

“Since we opened registration last November, our goal has been to safely hold an in-person event,” Haines said in the press release. “There is still work to do by everyone to help get us to the starting line on June 12. This year’s race will look a little different, but what will remain the same is the feeling of accomplishment when crossing the finish line.”

Along with fewer races, spectators are being encouraged to not gather at the start or finish line as there will be no award ceremony this year.

Per the press release, the changes to this year’s race “were made to provide everyone involved with race weekend, from runners to volunteers, the opportunity to return to running in person in a safe environment.”

“First of all, I want to thank Lewis and Clark Public Health and Jefferson County Public Health, as well as all health care workers, for everything they have done and continue doing during the pandemic,” Haines said in the press release. “With more people getting vaccinated, combined with reasonable limitations on the size of the race fields and safety protocols, we feel we are on a path to welcome runners in person this June.”

Though the race is scheduled to be held, the press release did say the plan still has the potential to be altered, including moving the race back to a totally virtual platform, depending on the COVID-19 pandemic.