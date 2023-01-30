Helena Capital wrestling routs Helena High in crosstown dual

HELENA — On senior night in the Bear's Den, the Helena Capital wrestling team did not disappoint quashing their crosstown rival Helena High, 57-12.

The Bruins jumped out to a 9-0 lead early on behind a pin from Cash Corbally and a 10-6 regular decision for Boston Lay, before Ian Mehrens was able to get Helena High on the board with a second-round pin of Jackson McMillian to bring the contest to 9-6.

From there, the Bruins cruised to six straight victories by pinfall to put them well out of reach in the contest, 45-6.

Helena High's Asa Wood was able to get the Bengals on the board on final time with a second-round pin, but that would be the last of Helena High's victories on the night en route to the 57-12 finish.

Both teams will now get a brief reprieve before heading to Butte for the Western AA Divisional Tournament on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4.