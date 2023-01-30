Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Helena Capital wrestling routs Helena High in crosstown dual

Helena Capital wrestling routs Helena High in Crosstown dual
Posted at 8:49 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 10:49:40-05

HELENA — On senior night in the Bear's Den, the Helena Capital wrestling team did not disappoint quashing their crosstown rival Helena High, 57-12.

The Bruins jumped out to a 9-0 lead early on behind a pin from Cash Corbally and a 10-6 regular decision for Boston Lay, before Ian Mehrens was able to get Helena High on the board with a second-round pin of Jackson McMillian to bring the contest to 9-6.

From there, the Bruins cruised to six straight victories by pinfall to put them well out of reach in the contest, 45-6.

Helena High's Asa Wood was able to get the Bengals on the board on final time with a second-round pin, but that would be the last of Helena High's victories on the night en route to the 57-12 finish.

Both teams will now get a brief reprieve before heading to Butte for the Western AA Divisional Tournament on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get your FREE KTVH Streaming App