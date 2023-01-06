Helena Capital's Talon Marsh is Montana Gatorade football player of the year

CHICAGO — A Class AA state wrestling title, a Class AA state football title, verbally committing to the Montana State Bobcats, and now the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year award for football — everything is coming up aces for Helena Capital’s Talon Marsh.

According to a press release from Gatorade on Friday, “The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Marsh as Montana’s best high school football player.”

Marsh recorded 71 tackles, 25 for loss, and 23 sacks en route to helping Capital win its first football championship in over a decade.

“I’d label him as one of the most dominant defensive players we’ve seen in a long time,” said Helena High head coach Dane Broadhead in the release. “You really had to game plan around him and whatever you did, he found a way to be productive. He takes over games.”

With his verbal commitment, Marsh is slated to join two other Gatorade Montana football players of the year in Taco Dowler (Billings West) and Tommy Mellot (Butte High) at Montana State in the fall.

Along with the award, Marsh will also be given the opportunity to donate a grant from the Gatorade ‘Play It Forward’ initiative to one of Gatorade’s social impact partners.