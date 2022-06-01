Helena High Girls Track get firetruck ride to celebrate State Championship

HELENA — Helena Public Schools and the Helena Fire Department will celebrate the Helena High Girls Track State Championship with a firetruck ride Wednesday, June 1 at 3:30 p.m.

The truck will travel from Helena High School south on Roberts Street to 6th Ave East, where it will head west past the Capitol to downtown and north on Park Avenue before heading east on Neill Avenue and Helena Avenue to return to Helena High.

Helena Public Schools

This is the first state championship for the Helena High Bengals since 2000.

Powered by strong performances from star runners Odessa Zentz and Kylie Hartnett and some upset wins from sophomore Logan Todorovich, the Bengals came out on top for the first time in over two decades for their second-ever team title. Helena finished with 144 points.

MTN News

Todorovich, who won the long jump on Friday, pulled out another stunner on Saturday, holding off defending 100 hurdles champion Brooke Stayner of Missoula Sentinel to win the event in 14.47 seconds. Stayner took second in 14.51.

Zentz defended her titles and won the 400 (56.02) and 800 (2:13.20). Hartnett placed second in the 1600 and 3200, finishing as runner up to Hellgate's Kensey May in both events.