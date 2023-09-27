Watch Now
Helena High sweeps Helena Capital in rivalry volleyball matchup

Posted at 11:22 PM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 11:29:40-04

HELENA — Helena High swept Helena Capital in crosstown volleyball Tuesday night.

After a back and forth start, Helena junior Chloe Sanders closed out the opening set 25-19 with her second straight kill to put her Bengals up.

The Bengals built a lead in the second set, and Helena’s Ella McCarthy had a huge spike before teammate Lauren Heiser registered a stuff block for the team to finish the second set 25-14.

The Bengals would go on to win the third set 25-11 after leading 18-8.

Makenzie Jackson had a huge night for the Bengals, who made it five straight regular-season crosstown wins over Helena Capital.

