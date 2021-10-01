Helena High volleyball rallies to win Crosstown matchup

HELENA — It took all five sets, but the Helena High Bengals were victorious on Thursday night downing their crosstown foe in the Helena Capital Bruins.

The Bengals came out firing in the first set to the tune of a 25-18 with Natalie Seburn netting the final kill in the first set to take an early lead. Lauren Heuiser led the Bengals with 15 kills and Kim Feller was able to net 11 assists and 11 digs in the contest.

The Bruins were able to take a match lead at 2-1 with 25-20 and 25-17 wins in the second and third sets respectively. Capital's Rachel Hoffman was able to record an impressive seven of the Bruin's 17 aces in the five-set tilt, while Rachel Hoffman led the match with 18 total kills.

In the final two sets, the Bengals were able to right the ship with 25-20 and 15-8 wins to take the match, 3-2. Capital's Nyealah Hearndon and Helena High's Heuiser each had game-high in the block category with four apiece.

The Bengals will now look to maintain their momentum, Bruins recapture it, when they both host the season's second iteration of the East vs. West matches where each team will welcome in Belgrade, Billings Skyview, Billings West and Billings Senior on Saturday.