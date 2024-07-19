Helena hosts ninth annual golf fundraiser for Disabled American Veterans

HELENA — For the ninth straight year, Montanans have come out to take a swing on the golf course in support of Disabled American Veterans.

Two-hundred sixteen golfers split into 72 teams of three entered the fundraising tournament. That marked a record turnout for what was already Montana’s largest annual golf tournament fundraiser.

“If it wasn’t for veterans, you and I wouldn’t be standing here today doing this,” said Dan McGowan, the tournament’s coordinator. “And it’s just my way to pay it forward because they’ve given us the freedom we have. And that’s worth something, man.”

In its nine years of existence, the tournament has now raised roughly $700,000 in support of the Montana department of DAV.

“I’ve been to other events, and by far this is the most overwhelming support that I see,” said Dan Contreras, DAV’s national senior vice commander. “And of course, as far as the contributions, they are enormous. And it says a lot about this community.”

The funds raised through the annual tournament help DAV provide a variety of services to disabled veterans in Montana. But perhaps most visibly, the additional money has helped keep DAV’s transportation program afloat.

“Especially the transportation program,” started McGowan, “where they put over a million miles a year on 60 vans delivering veterans all over the state of Montana to their medical appointments.”

Contreras said disabled veterans’ needs will likely increase in the near future.

“We can enhance those needs because veterans are an aging population,” said Contreras. “And you’re going to find that more and more need is there. And the call is not only for those dollars but for those hours.”

And, both McGowan and Contreras agreed, the tournament couldn’t exist without the overwhelming support it receives from the community.

“I want to say thank you to every community partner, to every business, to every golfer, to every community volunteer that helped put this tournament on,” said McGowan. “Because that’s why it’s the success [that it is].”