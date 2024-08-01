Helena Senators prepare to defend state Class AA Legion baseball title

HELENA — The American Legion Baseball 2024 Montana/Alberta Class AA state tournament is officially underway in Helena.

Ahead of their tournament-opening game Wednesday night, the host team and defending champion Helena Senators squeezed in one final practice Tuesday night. Head coach Jon Burnett and his players used the practice session as a final tuneup heading into tournament play.

“I mean, really, we’re pretty light (Tuesday),” Burnett said of his team’s demeanor during practice. “They got the music going – we’re having a good time.”

Burnett’s Senators kick off their title defense Wednesday against the Kalispell Lakers.

“The coaching’s done. They’re ready to play,” said Burnett. “Just getting out and getting a few extra reps, just taking that last chance we’ve got to get some reps on our home field.”

The state tournament, which will be played entirely at Helena’s Kindrick Legion Field, follows a five-day, double-elimination format. It's a structure that Senators players and coaches said requires a shift in mindset compared to regular-season play.

“Instead of playing a three-game set, it’s understanding that you got one game," said Senators second baseman Brayden Beatty. "You got to take it one game at a time — highs, lows — you gotta stay level. It’s a short turnaround. You got to win. You can’t drop a game here if you can avoid it. Play through the lows. Keep making it to tomorrow, basically.”

Helena enters Wednesday as the tournament's No. 2 seed in a field of eight teams. But perhaps more important than seeding — all tournament games will be played at Kindrick.

“I mean, it’s nice," said Senators shortstop Bo Bahnmiller. "We have all the advantage, get to practice at our home field under the lights, which is exactly what we’ll be playing under (Wednesday). So, it’s an advantage for sure.”

If the Senators can secure a state tournament title this year, it would represent the program's second in a row and third in four years.

“It’s a testament to the strength of baseball in Helena," said Burnett. "(There's a) lot of talent here in youth baseball in Helena, and (I'm) just happy that we get a chance to develop it and let them show out in front of our home crowd here at the state tournament.”

Click here for scores and pairings from the state tournament.

