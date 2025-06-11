Helena's Stonetree Climbing Center offers free open house for beginners and experts alike

HELENA — Climbing is a sport that challenges your strength, grip and balance. But even for beginners, climbing can be a fun activity to try out.

Helena's Stonetree Climbing Center held its annual open house Tuesday, offering a free day of climbing.

“We want to provide a way for folks to learn and get into climbing,” said Stonetree co-owner and manager Bob Goodwyn. “We want to provide a place for folks to get better and stronger and learn more as their climbing progresses. And we want to be a bridge for their indoor climbing to their outdoor climbing.”

Goodwyn said about 100 people typically take advantage of the open house, which Stonetree has hosted near the start of summer each year since Goodwyn and his wife took over ownership of the center in 2021.

“It’s just really fun,” said Daxyn Smith, a first-time climber taking advantage of the open house. “The different courses that you can take, going up different paths and going on the harder levels than what you think you can do. (It) challenges yourself and tells you, ‘What level can I go to?’”

But it wasn’t just first-timer climbers taking advantage of the open house. Plenty of experienced climbers got in on the act.

“When I’m not at work, I’m typically climbing almost all the time,” said Stonetree member Adam Garcia. “What kept me coming back when I first started was the community. The people who I met, who climbed with me, who exercised with me, who went on journeys with me, who I still continue doing with — and now it just motivates me to do better.”

And Goodwyn said it’s that idea of community that makes it all worth it for him.

“It’s the most fulfilling thing I’ve ever had,” said Goodwyn. “People ask me how work is all the time, and I’m like, ‘Well, it’s the best job I’ve ever had.’ I really enjoy it.

“I love seeing the excitement for the little kids who cannot handle rule number one in running because they’re so excited they just got to go. All the way to some of our hardcore members in the gym who are training for their next project.”