Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Jefferson's Luke Oxarart overcomes nerve damage en route to Montana State commitment

Posted
and last updated

BOULDER — Jefferson High School isn’t just the home of the Panthers — it's also the home of Montana State football’s newest member.

Next year, Jefferson senior and quarterback/defensive back Luke Oxarart will join the Bobcats as a safety. But that statement seemed a lot less likely just a handful of months ago.

“So, I had nerve damage in both my shoulders,” said Oxarart. “It was a fluke accident. And it took 8-12 months to heal.”

In back-to-back games last season, Oxarart took a helmet to the shoulder while making tackles. The resulting nerve damage didn’t just sideline Oxarart for the rest of that season, it made even just raising his arms a challenge.

“It was definitely hard because I’d never been out of a sport for that long,” said Oxarart. “But it made me really pull from deep within me and say that, ‘Man, I got to fight for this because I can still go play even after high school ball.’”

Jefferson head coach Clint Layng said Oxarart’s commitment to MSU demonstrates his hard work and toughness.

“He’s a tremendous athlete, and he’s a tough kid, and he loves to play football,” said Layng. “Ever since he was a freshman he’s been an impact player for us.”

And Layng said it was that freshman year when he knew Oxarart had Division I potential.

“He had a couple hits in the game as a freshman, and coach Ben come over to me after the game, and he’s like holy cow number 10 is going to be a dude,” said Layng. “I haven’t seen a freshman kid hit guys like that. He couldn’t even recall when he’d seen a freshman hit kids like that.”

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader