Jerry West, basketball great, embodiment of NBA, dead at 86

NBA legend Jerry West has died at age 86, the Los Angeles Clippers announced on Wednesday. West was a 14-time All-Star, spending his entire playing career as a member of the Lakers. He also won a title with the Lakers in 1972.

Following his basketball playing career, he coached the Lakers from 1976-79, making the playoffs in all three seasons. He then took on front-office roles with the Lakers, Grizzlies, Warriors and Clippers. Prior to his death, he was an executive board member and consultant for the Clippers.

In addition to being known as a smooth playmaking guard, the NBA logo is made of West's silhouette.

Breaking story to be updated.