Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson makes WNBA history with fourth MVP award

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson has been voted the 2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player, marking the fourth time she has won the award and breaking a new record.

She's the first four-time MVP winner in the WNBA's history. Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson are all three-time MVP winners.

The seven-time WNBA All-Star received 51 of 72 first-place votes from a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Wilson was presented with the MVP trophy on Friday.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier received the second-highest number of votes, Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas was third, Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray was fourth and Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell came in fifth.

Wilson is the Aces' all-time leading scorer, and her jersey was retired earlier this year.

The accolades didn't stop there for Wilson. Earlier this week, she was also named Co-Defensive Player of the Year for the third time. She shares the award with Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith.

