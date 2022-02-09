Las Vegas Raiders hire Helena Capital, Carroll alum Tom McMahon as special teams coordinator

LAS VEGAS — Former Carroll College and Helena Capital alum Tom McMahon is continuing his NFL career, but this time in Las Vegas. McMahon will replace Rich Bisaccia as the Raiders’ special teams coordinator. The hire was originally broken on Twitter and later confirmed by national NFL insider Ian Rappaport .

McMahon has held the special teams coordinator positions within the NFL for years. He has led special teams units with the St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and most recently, the Denver Broncos. He started in the NFL in 2007 with the Atlanta Falcons as their assistant special teams coach.

But his coaching originated in Helena, his hometown, with the Carroll College Saints in 1992, as Bob Petrino's secondary coach.