Last Chance Stampede day 2: Highlights and Results

Posted at 10:00 PM, Jul 29, 2022
HELENA — Fast times/high scores from the 2nd performance (and slack from July 28) of the Last Chance Stampede, Helena, MT July 29, 2022:

Bareback riding:

1. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont. 88 points on C5 Rodeo’s Sunday Sinner;

2. Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alb. 84.5;

3. George Gillespie, Darby, Mont. 75;

no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling:

1. Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 3.4 seconds; 2. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alb. 3.8; 3. Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore. 4.2; 4. Kolby Bignell, Helena, Mont., Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. and TJ Sigman, Dillion, Mont. 4.4 each.

Team Roping: 

1. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah/Jeremy Buhler, Arrowood, Alb. 4.5 seconds;

2. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alb./Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas 4.8;

3. (tie) Jason Carlson, Two Dot, Mont./Jacob Goddard, Lake Placid, Fl. And Brady Tryan, Huntley, Mont./Justin Viles, Cody, Wyo. 4.9 each.

Saddle bronc riding:

1. JC DeSaveur, Roberts, Mont. 77 points on C5’s Macho Man;

2. Keenan Reinhardt, White Sulphur Springs, Mont. 73.5; no other qualified rides.

Tie-down roping:

1. Jason Smith, Wimborne, Alb. 8.3 seconds; 2. Stetson Vest, Childress, Texas 9.3; 3. Beau Cooper, Stettler, Alb. 10.1; 4. Shane Smith, Wimborne, Alb. 10.9.

Barrel racing:

1. Tammy Carpenter, Kalispell, Mont. 17.92 seconds; 2. Rene Cloninger, Helena, Mont. 17.93; 3. Abigail Knight, Charlo, Mont. 17.95; 4. Shelby Gill, Helena, Mont. 17.97.

Bull Riding:

1. Wylee Hurst, Rigby, Idaho 77.5 points on C5 Rodeo’s 7 Eleven; 2. (tie) Cole Wagner, Valier, Mont. and Wyle Wells, Ronan, Monta. 76 each; no other qualified rides.

** All results are unofficial. Visit Prorodeo.com [wildbillhickokrodeo.com] for results and www.LastChanceStampede.com [lastchancestampede.com] for fair and rodeo information.

