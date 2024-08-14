LB Hunter Peck, QB Jack Prka lead Carroll College football in fall camp

HELENA — At the second day of fall camp, most members of the Carroll College Fighting Saints were just getting back into the swing of playing college football.

But luckily for them, Carroll has senior leadership on both sides of the ball to help smooth that transition.

“You know, fall camp is somewhere where you can start to build more trust and camaraderie with your teammates — and chemistry,” said senior quarterback Jack Prka. “We take pride in each other, and in the Carroll Saints. And that’s a really big thing. That’s something we can all rally behind.”

Entering his fourth straight year as Carroll’s starting quarterback, Prka said he’s now able to emphasize helping his younger teammates through fall camp.

“Also helping them relax, kind of, because it can be kind of a lot of things that they’re learning — fast,” said Prka. “Coaches are pushing us, so they expect it fast. But I know they (the players) are also human, so I’m kind of like an advocate for them.”

And on the defensive side of the ball, the Saints have another standout four-year starter helping the younger guys in linebacker Hunter Peck.

“You know, it’s in meetings —- answering any questions they have,” said Peck. “Our coaches are doing a great job of answering those questions as well. But, you know, in meetings, answering those questions. In walkthroughs, you know, helping them take those mental reps and taking those steps to master the playbook.”

But both Peck and Prka admitted that being a senior is a bit of a double-edged sword.

“Realizing that I might not play football after this is kind of a heavy toll,” said Peck. “Also realizing the work that I’ve put in to be at this point in my career. So, it is (bittersweet). But everything has to come to an end. Might as well go out with a bang.”

Carroll’s season officially kicks off Sept. 7 at home against Montana Tech.

