MLB extends Trevor Bauer's paid leave through July 15

Jae C. Hong/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 4:59 PM, Jul 08, 2021
Major League Baseball has extended Trevor Bauer's administrative leave through July 15 while continuing their investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

The league placed Bauer on paid administrative leave on July 2.

According to the Associated Press, allegations against Bauer are being investigated by the Pasadena (Calif.) Police Department and MLB after a woman in Southern California accused the ballplayer of choking and punching her during two sexual encounters that happened earlier this year.

Last month, the woman also got a protective order against the pitcher, the AP reported.

A hearing on the protective order is set for July 23.

One of Bauer's agents, Jon Fetterolf, said the interaction between Bauer and the woman was "wholly consensual."

