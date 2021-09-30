NFL announces Super Bowl LVI halftime show performers

The National Football League has revealed who will be performing the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar would perform for the first time on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in California.

This will also mark the first time in 30 years that the Super Bowl will be in the Los Angeles area.

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said. "I'm grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment."

According to the Associated Press, this marks the third year that the NFL, Pepsi, and Roc Nation have collaborated.