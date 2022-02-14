NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested, charged with domestic violence

NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence on Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the NFL that Peterson was arrested after a plane departing LAX for Houston on Sunday morning was forced to return to the gate amid an "alleged verbal and physical altercation" between a male suspect and a female victim.

NBC News reports that Peterson was escorted off the flight and that the female victim and other passengers stayed on the flight as it left for Houston.

Police told the NFL that Peterson was booked into jail by the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Divison. He then posted $50,000 bail and was released from custody.

A representative for Peterson and his wife, Ashley, later told ESPN that the two had a "verbal argument" on the plane. They said Peterson grabbed his wife's wedding ring, scratching Ashley Peterson's finger. The statement also said that Ashley Peterson had not planned to press charges against her husband.

The incident took place just hours before the kickoff of Super Bowl LVI, which was hosted at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

In 2014, Peterson pleaded no contest to one count of misdemeanor reckless assault in connection with an incident where he injured his son. Peterson was sentenced to probation and community service and also paid a fine. The NFL later suspended him for the majority of the 2014 season.

Peterson, 36, has amassed 14,918 rushing yards and 120 touchdowns in his 15-year career, both best among active players. He spent most of his career with the Minnesota Vikings.

This season, Peterson played in four games with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks, picking up 98 yards and two touchdowns.