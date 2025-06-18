No team better represented in Shrine Game than Helena Capital

BUTTE — You’ll find many different uniforms and helmets at Butte High School while the West team holds practice in the leadup to Saturday’s Montana East-West Shrine Game. But no school is better represented in this year’s Shrine Game than the Helena Capital Bruins.

“Obviously, it’s very special, being able to win a state championship and then being able to play another game with four of your teammates,” said Capital quarterback Merek Mihelish. “And obviously four of the five are going to Montana Tech, but Vaughn Wirkus, it’s our last time playing with him. So, it’s obviously a very special moment.”

The West team includes five Bruins this year, the maximum allowed from any one school. They are Mihelish, wide receiver Dylan Almquist, defensive end Cole Graham, offensive tackle Wirkus and offensive guard Jack Gollehon.

And chosen to lead to lead the West team is longtime Bruin head coach Kyle Mihelish.

“It’s a good group of young men,” coach Mihelish said of his five Bruin all-stars. "I’m glad that they are able to be a part of this. This is the longest-running Shrine Game in the country. I think we’re in year 78 here. I think they mentioned here the other day when we first met on Sunday that they’ve pushed over $2 million to the [Shriners Children's] Spokane hospital. So, we’re lucky to be a part of it.”

Graham called the opportunity to participate in the Shrine Game “really cool.”

“It’s bigger than us,” said Graham. "It’s for the kids at the hospital, raise money for them. It’s the longest Shrine Game in the country, is what they say, so it’s really special. It’s going to be fun. It’s been a fun week so far. We’ve got a few more days, and then Saturday should be really cool.”

And this group of Bruin all-stars hasn’t lost a game they played in together since Aug. 30, a streak they don’t plan to let die just yet.

“That’d be really special,” said Merek Mihelish. “Obviously, you want to go out on top, winning your last game of your high school career. There’s a couple of teams we got to get back at on the East, so try to go away with a win.”