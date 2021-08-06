Tom Daley unveils cardigan he knitted during Tokyo Olympics

Gold medal-winning diver Tom Daley definitely made a name for himself in and out of the pool at the Tokyo Olympics.

The British Olympian won a gold medal in the 10-meter synchronized platform diving competition alongside his diving partner, Matty Lee.

But it's what he's doing out of the pool that's kept him in the headlines.

He first went viral with his knitting skills when BBC commentators mentioned him during the women's 3-meter springboard final.

Even Team Britain got in on the fun by posting about it on its Twitter account.

According to ESPN, Daley later said the purple sweater he was knitting was for his friend's French bulldog.

Last week, Daley unveiled the case he made on his knitting Instagram account to keep his gold medal safe from scratches.

Then on Thursday, he unveiled the masterpiece he's been knitting - a Great Britain cardigan with the Olympic rings on the back.

“When I got to Tokyo, I wanted to make something that would remind me of the Olympics to look back on in the future,” Daley captioned the photo. “I designed a pattern for the colour work that would signify everything about these games! On the back, I went for [the] classic @teamgb logo; the shoulders have a flag and GBR on them. For the front, I wanted to keep it simple, and I tried my best to embroider TOKYO in Japanese!”

Daley added that with the momentum gaining on his knitting page, he wanted to use the opportunity to help raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity in memory of his late father.