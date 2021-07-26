Packers, Aaron Rodgers reportedly close to an agreement

GREEN BAY — According to multiple media outlets, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers does plan to play in Green Bay this season and is close to a new agreement with the team.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that sources close to the three-time NFL MVP said he plans to play for the Packers this season, but there are many other factors still at play.

According to ESPN senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the team is offering concessions to Rodgers and is "close to an agreement that would bring Aaron Rodgers back to Green Bay for at least this season," citing sources.

Schefter says the new agreement "would help set up Aaron Rodgers’ departure from Green Bay after this season."

The ESPN insider continued that the 2023 year in Rodgers’ contract would be voided in the agreement, "with no tags allowed in the future," according to sources.

According to Delaney Brey, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said he "is excited for a strong nucleus" on offense.

The Associated Press reported that Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said he was "hopeful" that Rodgers would play for them this upcoming season.

Murphy added that both parties have "been in constant communication" and hope they can find a resolution to have their Super Bowl-winning quarterback back under center.

Rodgers has been with the team since being drafted in 2005. He backed up Brett Favre for the first three years of his career until he became the Packers' starting quarterback in 2008.

TMJ4 web staff first reported this story.