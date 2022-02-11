Packers QB Aaron Rodgers earns 4th MVP award

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — During the NFL Honors Thursday night, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was awarded his fourth MVP award.

This marks the second-straight year he's won the award.

This year, Rodgers' on-the-field play was stellar, with 4,115 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and only four interceptions.

Some critics believed that his off-the-field headlines, which included misleading the public on his COVID-19 vaccination status, would cause him to lose out on the MVP award, the Associated Press reported.

But that didn't deter voters since he earned 39 votes.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady — in his final season — only received 10 votes, the news outlet reported.

The Packers' season didn't end on a high note, with the team losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.

But Rodgers winning MVP lessens the pain a little.

While the official word just came out about Rodgers' win, some fans suspected he had won on Wednesday when Rodgers flashed four fingers at the golf announcer, who called him a "three-time MVP winner."

The award was down to two candidates before the NFL Honors event: Rodgers and Brady.

Both Brady and Rodgers were a part of teams that failed to make it past the divisional round, but luckily the MVP Award is a regular-season honor. An honor that has now been bestowed upon Rodgers... four the fourth time.

His season didn't start the way anyone thought it would, with the Packers losing their season-opener to New Orleans Saints, which was played in Jacksonville because of Hurricane Ida, USA Today reported.

But the team was able to rebound, as Rodgers led the Packers to a 13-4 finish and another NFC North title, the third straight. Rodgers led the NFL in total quarterback rating and passer rating.

Rodgers' three previous MVP awards came in 2011, 2014, and 2020.

