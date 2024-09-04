Roderick Townsend embracing the 'showman' role at the Paralympics

Paralympic gold medalist Roderick Townsend is a "showman" at heart.

Townsend has made his presence known at the Paralympics, winning gold medals in the high jump in Rio de Janeiro, Tokyo and Paris.

"All of the travel, and all of the dieting, and all of the training and all of the sacrifices ... it's just a relief to know that it all paid off," he said. "I can just relax knowing that all of the hard work, all of the sacrifices were worth it."

Known for his flashy hairstyles, Townsend has brought extra flair to the Paralympics. And he's not done. Townsend plans to take that same showmanship and sportsmanship to the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Watch Townsend's full interview with Scripps News in the video above.