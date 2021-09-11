Saturday Football Roundup: White Sulphur Springs slams Harlowton-Ryegate

HELENA — WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -- As the White Sulphur Springs Hornets look to make their case as the top 6-Man team in Montana, they made a big stride towards that goal on Saturday rolling over the Harlowton-Ryegate Engineers at home 86-26.

The Hornets needed just two plays on their opening drive to score as Alex Novark open the game with his first of many touchdowns to make it 8-0 early. The Hornets were able to get their passing game going too as Sam Davis found Novark and Tyson Hanson on the Hornet's next two possessions to make it 22-0 before the Engineers were able to put any points together.

The Engineers did what they could to make the game interesting as Colter Woldstad found Angus Glennie twice in the second quarter to round off the Harlowton-Ryegate scoring in the first half, but the Hornets were just too much taking a 54-18 lead into the half, and finishing the game at 86-26.

The Hornets will now head into a bye week before they hit the road to take on West Yellowstone, and the Engineers will head back home to take on the Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap Titans on Sept. 18.

