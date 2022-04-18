Watch
Sports

Actions

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo's newborn son has died

Ronaldo Rape Lawsuit-Vegas Soccer
Bernat Armangue/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo looks back during a Champions League Group D soccer match in Madrid, Spain. A federal magistrate judge in Nevada is siding with Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyers against a woman who sued for more than the $375,000 in hush money she received in 2010 after claiming the international soccer star raped her in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
Ronaldo Rape Lawsuit-Vegas Soccer
Posted at 2:05 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 16:05:58-04

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo announced Monday his newborn son has died.

Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins. Ronaldo, who signed a letter along with Rodriguez, said their newborn daughter is giving them the strength to get through the tragedy.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," Ronaldo said. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel."

Ronaldo has four children.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time,” he added.

Manchester United, who plays Liverpool Tuesday, expressed its support for its start forward.

“Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time,” the team tweeted.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119