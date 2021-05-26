'Stay strong:' Tiger Woods meets Florida girl who is battling cancer

JUPITER, Fla. — A young Jupiter girl battling cancer met one of the greatest golfers of all time when she happened to bump into him at a local park. Despite the happenstance of their meeting, Tiger Woods was ready with a smile and an inspiring message.

At just 10 years old, Luna Perrone is battling Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer.

"I got to have a quick chat with Tiger Woods this weekend when I bumped into him at the soccer fields! He told me to 'stay strong' which has always been my goal," Luna wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "Stay strong physically and mentally and inspire others to do the same! No matter what you are going through YOU GOT THIS!!!"

Luna and all of her siblings play soccer in the Palm Beach Gardens Predators Soccer program. The program started a GoFundMe for Luna, which says that her family lost thousands of dollars when their health insurance was not accepted at a hospital

Luna's Instagram post is one of the few pictures of Woods posted on social media since his car accident in February.

Woods underwent emergency surgery on his lower right leg after a bone was broken into more than two parts. Experts say his recovery will last months.

This story was originally published by Victoria Lewis on Scripps station WPTV in Palm Beach, Florida.