Pair of Carroll College indoor track and field athletes emerge All-Americans at NAIA championship

HELENA — Last Thursday kicked off the NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championship, after it was all said and done, two Carroll College athletes walked away All-Americans.

Six qualifying Carroll College Fighting Saints traveled to Brookings, SD for the national meet at Dakota State University.

Lee Walburn, who came into nationals ranked second for the heptathlon, placed second, and earned All-American status on day two of the heptathlon.

Nikki Krueger, who came into nationals ranked second in the shot put, finished fourth, also earning All-American status.

Krueger took first at outdoor nationals last year. She told MTN earlier this season that she was easing off the pressure for her senior year.

“No, I’m not really chasing first, last year it was a big goal. You know, heading into nationals at first, keep it, and obviously win a national title. But this year, I'm okay with sitting in second, maybe get nerves going in and then see what I can throw,” she said.

The six qualifying Fighting Saints and the rest of their team will be back in action at their first outdoor meet of the season at the Al Manuel Invite at the University of Montana March 25-26.

